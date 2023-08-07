Heritage versus survival

The Hayward fault, as many have noted, is the most threatening earthquake source in the Bay area. It won’t necessarily produce the largest possible quake in these parts, but in terms of likely damages — dollars and lives — it’s number one. And it’s ready to let loose, maybe as you’re reading this post. HayWired, the scientific planning scenario for a magnitude 7.0 event on the Hayward fault, estimated that a quake of that size would cause $82 billion in property damage and business disruption alone, and that was in 2016 dollars. The entire Bay area will feel the shaking.

Oakland’s location makes us the Bay area’s most vulnerable city to the next major Hayward Fault earthquake. And besides the shaking there’s also the fires. The HayWired scenario estimates that widespread fires after the M7.0 earthquake, “more fires than can be fought by available firefighters and fire trucks,” will destroy tens of thousands of homes in a matter of hours and add another $30 billion to the damage total. The entire nation will feel the earthquake’s economic effects.

I spend a lot of time circulating in Oakland’s neighborhoods, in every part of town. We have thousands of cool buildings here, of all vintages, and I appreciate them all.

But I’m also aware, probably more than the average person, that wherever I look in Oakland, it has a big label in front that says “BEFORE.”

I have a lot of pictures of charming homes, well maintained, in picturesque neighborhoods from the flats to the Fan to the high hills.

I also have pictures of rundown homes I don’t share, and memories of shabby scenes I didn’t photograph, where charm lies next to squalor. There are more of those than the postcard-worthy shots.

Too many of our old buildings are too old. While I dearly cherish our architectural heritage, too much of our housing is past its prime and beyond the capacity of its owners to renovate to current building standards. When the next version of the great earthquake of 1868 strikes, our neighborhoods of long-past-expiration housing stock will be largely destroyed by shaking and runaway fires, despite all efforts to declare them “architecturally rich” and enclose them in “historic districts.” That decrepit heritage will be cold comfort to the thousands of residents displaced at that time.

Oakland has a special responsibility for earthquake preparedness. We owe it to our neighboring cities, to the rest of the state and to the nation at large. A city-sponsored retrofit program for soft-story buildings is starting to make progress. It will help a lot of charming old buildings survive and keep their residents housed. But I’ve always felt that the city should be promoting new earthquake-resistant housing with as little hindrance as possible, throughout Oakland. We don’t have to have big towers everywhere. Lots of smaller projects that liven up monotonous neighborhoods belong in the mix, too. Each one replaces a vulnerable spot with something better.

Another consideration is that as California keeps heating up and drying out, people need to live where the climate is good instead of sprawling out over good farmland, imprisoned in cars and air-conditioned spaces. We owe it to the world to make room for more Oaklanders.

As for some of the fine old structures among us, I’ve also always felt we should give them nice funerals as we lovingly dismantle them. We do not need to repel the past to let it go. The key is to place ourselves where the future becomes present.

While I was writing Deep Oakland, I added a throwaway sentence that seemed to strike a chord: “Nothing is permanent to a geologist.” Even the strongest buildings will eventually fail. Change, not stasis, is the order of the world.

Share Share

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Facebook

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading... Related